BBC row: All entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws, India tells British EAM
- Earlier in February, Indian tax authorities carried out surveys at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 1 March told his British counterpart James Cleverly that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations, after the latter raised the BBC tax surveys issue during a meeting with the minister, reported news agency ANI.
