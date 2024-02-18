'Deliver passengers' baggage within…': Regulator directs Air India, and 6 airlines to ensure on-time luggage delivery
BCAS has directed major airlines to streamline baggage handling procedures to ensure timely delivery of customer baggage, following concerns of punctuality and complaints
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed initiative to streamline baggage handling procedures across major airlines operating in the country. In a letter issued to seven prominent airlines namely Air India, IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express, BCAS has urged them to implement necessary measures to ensure the timely delivery of customer baggage.