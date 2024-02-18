 'Deliver passengers' baggage within…': Regulator directs Air India, and 6 airlines to ensure on-time luggage delivery | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ News / 'Deliver passengers' baggage within…': Regulator directs Air India, and 6 airlines to ensure on-time luggage delivery
BackBack

'Deliver passengers' baggage within…': Regulator directs Air India, and 6 airlines to ensure on-time luggage delivery

 Livemint

BCAS has directed major airlines to streamline baggage handling procedures to ensure timely delivery of customer baggage, following concerns of punctuality and complaints

SpiceJet Airlines plane lands at the IGI domestic airstrip. Many flight cancelled and diverted due to dense fog of winter on Wednesday 27 January 2010. Premium
SpiceJet Airlines plane lands at the IGI domestic airstrip. Many flight cancelled and diverted due to dense fog of winter on Wednesday 27 January 2010.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed initiative to streamline baggage handling procedures across major airlines operating in the country. In a letter issued to seven prominent airlines namely Air India, IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express, BCAS has urged them to implement necessary measures to ensure the timely delivery of customer baggage.

Also Read: IndiGo flyer finds 'screw’ in sandwich, airline says issue not reported during the journey

In an extensive survey conducted across the nation's six major airports, the BCAS scrutinised the operations of seven airlines and analysed over 3600 flight movements along with their baggage delivery processes. As per regulations, "airlines are required to ensure the delivery of passengers' baggage within a timeframe of 10 to 30 minutes following the aircraft's engine shutdown."

Also Read: Tragic incident at Mumbai airport: Air India passenger collapses, dies after walking 1.5 km due to wheelchair shortage

The directive came in response to concerns regarding the punctuality of baggage delivery and the receipt of complaints through social media and other windows that passengers are reported to have been victimized by late baggage delivery after landing at the airport, as outlined in the Service Quality Requirements of Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement (OMDA).

The Aviation Ministry, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, BCAS, initiated a rigorous monitoring exercise in January 2024. This exercise focused on tracking the time taken for baggage to arrive at designated belts in six major airports across the country.

Also Read: 2023 airline champs: Vistara grew 1.5 times pre-covid but IndiGo unbeatable

Even though performance has significantly improved since the evaluation began, none of the airlines have regularly fulfilled the required levels. The urgency of handling and delivery is further underscored by the OMDA's requirement that the first luggage reach the conveyor belt within 10 minutes of the engine being shut off.

At the moment, six significant airports are the focus of the monitoring activities. BCAS has, however, instructed the airlines to expand the scope of their compliance efforts to include all airports under their operational jurisdiction. The goal of this expanded scope is to guarantee consistency and adherence to required service requirements throughout the aviation industry.

"BCAS has set a deadline of 10 days for airlines to implement the required measures, with a target date of February 26, 2024. Failure to comply with these directives may result in further regulatory action," an MoCA official said.

The move by BCAS underscores the importance of enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency within the aviation industry. By prioritising timely baggage delivery, airlines can enhance customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service excellence. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Feb 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App