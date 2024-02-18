The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed initiative to streamline baggage handling procedures across major airlines operating in the country. In a letter issued to seven prominent airlines namely Air India , IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express, BCAS has urged them to implement necessary measures to ensure the timely delivery of customer baggage.

In an extensive survey conducted across the nation's six major airports, the BCAS scrutinised the operations of seven airlines and analysed over 3600 flight movements along with their baggage delivery processes. As per regulations, "airlines are required to ensure the delivery of passengers' baggage within a timeframe of 10 to 30 minutes following the aircraft's engine shutdown."

The directive came in response to concerns regarding the punctuality of baggage delivery and the receipt of complaints through social media and other windows that passengers are reported to have been victimized by late baggage delivery after landing at the airport, as outlined in the Service Quality Requirements of Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement (OMDA).

The Aviation Ministry, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, BCAS, initiated a rigorous monitoring exercise in January 2024. This exercise focused on tracking the time taken for baggage to arrive at designated belts in six major airports across the country.

Even though performance has significantly improved since the evaluation began, none of the airlines have regularly fulfilled the required levels. The urgency of handling and delivery is further underscored by the OMDA's requirement that the first luggage reach the conveyor belt within 10 minutes of the engine being shut off.

At the moment, six significant airports are the focus of the monitoring activities. BCAS has, however, instructed the airlines to expand the scope of their compliance efforts to include all airports under their operational jurisdiction. The goal of this expanded scope is to guarantee consistency and adherence to required service requirements throughout the aviation industry.

"BCAS has set a deadline of 10 days for airlines to implement the required measures, with a target date of February 26, 2024. Failure to comply with these directives may result in further regulatory action," an MoCA official said.

The move by BCAS underscores the importance of enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency within the aviation industry. By prioritising timely baggage delivery, airlines can enhance customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service excellence.

(With inputs from ANI)

