BCCI admits to breach in protocol of PMOA during RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2026 in Guwahati; ‘there has to be some action’

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder might put himself in some serious trouble after he was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati on Friday.

The incident first came to light when a picture of Bhinder using a mobile phone was shared on social media. Sitting beside was teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was trying to catch up (as seen in the picture) what Bhinder was up to on his mobile.

The picture went viral in no time. On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) admitted that Bhinder has indeed broken the protocols of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. When reached, Bhinder was unavailable for comment.

“It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call,” the official added further.

What does the IPL rulebook say? According to the PMOA protocol 2026 on the IPL's official website, it said that the Team Manager can't use a phone in the dugout. “Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team,” the guidelines read.

The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.

The Analyst may use his computer at the analyst table.

Player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices should be turned off and given to the team SLO for storage on arrival at the stadium.

Accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff etc may not take communication devices into the PMOA. Secure boxes will be available at every entrance to securely store devices. What's next for Romi Bhinder? Bhinder has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since it's inception in 2008. People in the know felt that Bhinder was expected to be fully aware of the protocols. Certainly, Bhinder will have to respond to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption team on the matter.

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi too flagged the issue on X (formerly Twitter) and urged the Governing Council to take immediate action. “Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION,” Modi wrote.