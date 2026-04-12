BCCI admits to breach in protocol of PMOA during RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2026 in Guwahati; ‘there has to be some action’

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder might put himself in some serious trouble after he was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati on Friday.

The incident first came to light when a picture of Bhinder using a mobile phone was shared on social media. Sitting beside was teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was trying to catch up (as seen in the picture) what Bhinder was up to on his mobile.

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The picture went viral in no time. On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) admitted that Bhinder has indeed broken the protocols of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. When reached, Bhinder was unavailable for comment.

“It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call,” the official added further.

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What does the IPL rulebook say? According to the PMOA protocol 2026 on the IPL's official website, it said that the Team Manager can't use a phone in the dugout. “Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team,” the guidelines read.

The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout.

The Analyst may use his computer at the analyst table.

Player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices should be turned off and given to the team SLO for storage on arrival at the stadium.

Accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff etc may not take communication devices into the PMOA. Secure boxes will be available at every entrance to securely store devices. What's next for Romi Bhinder? Bhinder has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since it's inception in 2008. People in the know felt that Bhinder was expected to be fully aware of the protocols. Certainly, Bhinder will have to respond to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption team on the matter.

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi too flagged the issue on X (formerly Twitter) and urged the Governing Council to take immediate action. “Having a MOBILE PHONE IN THE DUGOUT - is a COMPLETELY A NO NO. did this really happen. I hope not. If it did. Then @IPL governing council needs to take IMMEDIATE ACTION,” Modi wrote.

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According to a TimesofIndia.com report, the BCCI will conduct an examination on the whole Bhinder saga. "Certain individuals are allowed to carry phones in the dugout and Romi Bhinder, as a manager, can carry it. But we need to thoroughly examine where exactly the event happened and whether the phone was used. We will conduct an internal examination before reaching a logical conclusion," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in