Business News/ News / BCCI AGM in Bengaluru today, September 29: here's what's on agenda?

BCCI AGM in Bengaluru today, September 29: here's what's on agenda?

Livemint

  • BCCI AGM: The BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled for September 29 in Bengaluru.

BCCI AGM in Bengaluru today

BCCI AGM: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI's) 93rd Annual General Meeting is set to be held in Bengaluru today i.e. on September 29. At the 93rd AGM, the main focus will be on electing two representatives from India to attend the ICC meetings. Discussing a successor for the current secretary, Jay Shah, will not be part of the agenda.

