BCCI forms three-member committee to look into case of Wriddhiman Saha
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of Wriddhiman Saha who has alleged receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist, according to ANI.

The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week.

The three-member committee comprises BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, and BCCI Apex Council Member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

Earlier this month, Saha, a centrally contracted cricketer, alleged that he was threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview.

BCCI said taking cognizance of the matter the apex board got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Saha on Tuesday had refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka.

With agency inputs

 

 

