BCCI may opt for dual coaching role with Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman: Report

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is currently the frontrunner in the race to become the head coach of the men's national cricket team. While WV Raman, another former India opener, is also under consideration, Gambhir appears to be leading with little competition for the prestigious role.

In terms of coaching experience, WV Raman holds a significant advantage over Gautam Gambhir. Raman's coaching career spans various levels, including domestic cricket and a stint with the Indian women's cricket team. Meanwhile, Gambhir's coaching experience is primarily limited to roles with the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, in 2013, ahead of their reunion at the KKR camp in 2014—during which KKR secured their second IPL title—Gambhir sought Raman's guidance to help regain his form.

The Indian cricket board A recent report from News18 has indicated that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) may consider signing both candidates for the position.

“The Indian cricket board must look at utilising the services of both Raman and Gambhir," a source told the website. There are numerous ways in which one can do that, such as having Gambhir as head coach and Raman as batting coach or allowing Raman to have more say in red ball, the source said. “Lot of ways one can use them because both can benefit Indian cricket and that’s what one should look at.”