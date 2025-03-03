Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Board of Control for Cricket reacted after Congress National Spokesperson Shama Mohamed fat-shamed Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. BCCI criticised the comment amid ongoing ICC Men's Champions Trophy .
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement said, “It is very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the middle of such a crucial ICC tournament, ” NDTV reported.
“Request not to make such comments,” NDTV quoted BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as saying.
Shama Mohamed called the cricket captain "fat for a sportsperson" and the "most unimpressive" captain in India's history. The controversial post that drew massive backlash stated, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!" The post has now been deleted.
Congress party promptly reacted to the criticism from BJP leaders and cricket fans and the post was later taken. Shama Mohamed reacted to a social media user who called Sharma a “world-class player.” Dismissing these claims Shama Mohamed compared Rohit Sharma to Indian cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Kapil Dev.
