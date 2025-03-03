Board of Control for Cricket reacted after Congress National Spokesperson Shama Mohamed fat-shamed Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. BCCI criticised the comment amid ongoing ICC Men's Champions Trophy .

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement said, “It is very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the middle of such a crucial ICC tournament, ” NDTV reported.

“Request not to make such comments,” NDTV quoted BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as saying.

Shama Mohamed called the cricket captain "fat for a sportsperson" and the "most unimpressive" captain in India's history. The controversial post that drew massive backlash stated, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!" The post has now been deleted.