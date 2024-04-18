Be a wary reader in the 2024 election

America has been wrestling for years with foreign adversaries’ efforts to sow discord online. In 2016, many mistook the Twitter account TEN_GOP for that of the Tennessee Republican Party. Though the profile featured the Volunteer State’s seal, it was really run by the Internet Research Agency, a media warfare group Prigozhin founded. The account poured out anti-immigrant, racist and anti-Muslim messages. It tricked members of the Trump team and family, who retweeted and cited its posts. Despite repeated complaints from the actual Tennessee Republican Party, Twitter took its time closing the account, finally shuttering it in August 2017.