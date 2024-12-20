MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned remarks by Bangladeshi aide Mahfuj Ala, emphasising the need for responsible public comments. India expressed interest in fostering relations with Bangladesh's interim government and registered a strong protest over the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday condemning controversial remarks made by a key aide of Bangladesh's interim government Mahfuj Ala, said India is registered strong protest, HT reported. MEA spokesperson cautioned leaders of the neighbouring country and said that said India wants to "remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments".

Asserting India's expression of interest in fostering relations with the interim government of Bangladesh, he said such remarks "underline the need for responsibility in public articulation".

"We have registered our strong protest on this issue with the Bangladesh side. We understand that the post being referred to has reportedly been taken down. We would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments. While India has repeatedly signalled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation," External Affairs minister said during a press conference.