Be ready for new variants as Covid cases rise, warns WHO chief2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 08:33 PM IST
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the world to be ready for new variants of the coronavirus as Covid-19 infections rise
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that the world must be ready for new variants of the coronavirus as Covid-19 infections rise. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the statement at a press conference amid the onset of new variants that are more transmissible, immune evasive and growing concerns about greater hospitalisations of Covid patients.