The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that the world must be ready for new variants of the coronavirus as Covid-19 infections rise. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the statement at a press conference amid the onset of new variants that are more transmissible, immune evasive and growing concerns about greater hospitalisations of Covid patients.

Earlier, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had warned about fresh Covid-19 waves. There is mounting evidence that suggests that Omicron subvariants –BA.4 and BA.5 – are infecting people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

"We need to be prepared for these #COVID19 waves -- each new #variant will be more transmissible & immune evasive -- higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalisations & sickness. All countries must have a data driven plan to quickly respond to changing situations," Swaminathan tweeted on Thursday.

We need to be prepared for these #COVID19 waves- each new #variant will be more transmissible & immune evasive- higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalizations & sickness. All countries must have a data driven plan to quickly respond to changing situations https://t.co/qAKPIyG8os — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) July 14, 2022

Soumya Swaminathan was responding to a Twitter thread by senior advisor at World Bank Group Philip Schellekens. He said that “we are seeing a global U-turn in Covid-19 mortality. Following months of decline, it has started to rise again," which did not come as a big surprise “given properties of BA.5, relaxed attitudes towards infection control and 3/4 of the world not being up-to-date on vaccination."

Philip Schellekens also said that the coronavirus pandemic is “intensifying in high-income countries". He said the upper-middle-income countries are also seeing an increase in the new Covid-19 cases.

‘VIRUS RUNNING FREELY’

Earlier at a press conference, Tedros Ghebreyesus had said he was concerned about the climbing Covid-19 cases -- putting further pressure on stretched health systems and health-care workers.

“I am also concerned about the increasing trend of deaths," he said.

“The virus is running freely and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden based on their capacity, in terms of both hospitalisation for acute cases and the expanding number of people with post Covid-19 condition -- often referred to as long-covid," he said.

“New waves of the virus demonstrate again that the Covid-19 is nowhere near over. As the virus pushes at us, we must push back," the WHO chief said.

(With inputs from agencies)