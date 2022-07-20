Be ready for new variants as Covid cases rise, warns WHO chief

Soumya Swaminathan was responding to a Twitter thread by senior advisor at World Bank Group Philip Schellekens. He said that “we are seeing a global U-turn in Covid-19 mortality. Following months of decline, it has started to rise again," which did not come as a big surprise “given properties of BA.5, relaxed attitudes towards infection control and 3/4 of the world not being up-to-date on vaccination."