Beauty gone wrong: Grandma gets lockjaw after spending grandson’s ₹7.6 lakh tuition fee on cosmetic surgery

A woman from central China’s Henan province, named Cui, is making headlines after she felt unwell following plastic surgery. Unable to open her mouth to eat, headaches and nausea post-surgery threw her life out of gear. The grandmother in focus spent a whopping ₹7.60 lakh (62,000 yuan) on wrinkle-removing treatment, which included all her savings and her grandson's tuition fee, South China Morning Post reported.

Advertisement

On August 11, she visited a therapy centre in her residential compound where the owner of the centre and another customer persuaded Cui improve her looks with aesthetic medicine. She was escorted to nearby plastic surgery clinic where the surgeon manipulated Cui into believing that her wrinkles would bring bad luck, crow’s feet indicated cheating husband while frown wrinkles meant bad fortune for children.

Suggesting that her nose was flat and blocked her luck, the surgeon unscrupulously persuaded her to make the payment for the surgery. The grandma was injected with hyaluronic acid fillers in the face and neck and was left with a lockjaw after receiving more than 10 procedures in just one sitting.

According to the outlet, Cui’s daughter demanded a refund, claiming that the clinic had cheated her mother. However, the clinic staff rejected their request and asked Cui’s daughter to take legal action.

Advertisement

What are Hyaluronic acid fillers? To reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and facial folds, injectable Hyaluronic acid is used in cosmetic surgery, which is a temporary dermal filler. It gives structure, framework and volume to the face and lips but this beauty enhancement procedure comes with several risks, including swelling, bruising, bleeding, lumps and bumps and redness.

Side-effects of Hyaluronic acid treatment Besides these common side-effects, some patients experience life changing disastrous outcomes such as allergic reactions, numbness, infection, blisters and cyst, inflammatory reactions, vascular occlusion, permanent scarring and blindness, among others.

How long does the effect of hyaluronic acid filler lasts? According to American Society for Dermatological Study, outcomes of vary from patient to patient and depend on a number of factors, such as location of the injection, the age of the patient and the individual characteristics of the patient’s skin, among others

Advertisement