Beer bottle smashed, throat slit: Man kills Chandigarh-based cousin at Shimla hotel after altercation

A 22-year-old man from Chandigarh was found dead at Hotel Grand Majestic in Dhalli, a suburb near Shimla, on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Akash Sharma, a resident of SCF-40, Grain Market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, Akash had checked into the hotel on Wednesday night with his cousin, Arjun Sharma, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula. Arjun is currently absconding and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

Indian Express citing Sources stated that the initial investigation at the scene suggests that Arjun allegedly slit Akash’s throat and struck him on the head with a beer bottle during an altercation. He then reportedly fled on a motorcycle.

A police officer told the outlet, “On the night of Wednesday, two guests — Akash Sharma of Chandigarh and Arjun Sharma of Panchkula — checked into the hotel. The two, aged around 22–23, were cousins and had reportedly come to Shimla to celebrate a birthday. On the morning of June 13, at around 10 am, the hotel receptionist Manish Thakur received a call from an unknown number. The caller informed him that the mobile phones of both guests were switched off, and further revealed that Arjun had contacted his family and confessed to killing Akash Sharma. The caller urged the hotel staff to check the room immediately.”

Following the call, the receptionist used a master key to enter the room, where he found Akash lying motionless on the bed with his face covered in blood. He immediately alerted the local police.