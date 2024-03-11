Behind the Alaska Blowout: a Manufacturing Habit Boeing Can’t Break

That is because doing work out of order further complicates the already intricate, often-taxing process of putting together an airplane. In Boeing’s Renton, Wash., factory where 737s are built, each plane moves its way through a series of stations, where crews are tasked with completing certain tasks. Those stations are equipped with tooling, platforms and crews trained to do the jobs designated for the site. Planes advance to the next station roughly every 24 hours.