Business News/ News / Beijing floods: Typhoon Doksuri turns streets into canals; filthy floodwater submerges city| In pics

Beijing floods: Typhoon Doksuri turns streets into canals; filthy floodwater submerges city| In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Beijing, the capital city of China experiences hea... more

Man stands on broken bridge in flood-affected area after heavy rains in Beijing on August 3 that submerged northern China in filthy floodwater. (AFP)
1/10Man stands on broken bridge in flood-affected area after heavy rains in Beijing on August 3 that submerged northern China in filthy floodwater. (AFP)
In Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, heavy rains lead to severe flooding, resulting in a massive cleanup operation.  (AFP)
2/10In Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, heavy rains lead to severe flooding, resulting in a massive cleanup operation.  (AFP)
In Fangshan district on the outskirts of Beijing, residents were trapped in flooded apartments due to heavy rainfall caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. Rescue teams used boats to evacuate stranded residents. (AP)
3/10In Fangshan district on the outskirts of Beijing, residents were trapped in flooded apartments due to heavy rainfall caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. Rescue teams used boats to evacuate stranded residents. (AP)
Rescuers evacuate residents in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, northern China, on August 2, after heavy rains caused devastating floods. (AFP)
4/10Rescuers evacuate residents in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, northern China, on August 2, after heavy rains caused devastating floods. (AFP)
In Zhuozhou, northern China, residents were evacuated by rescuers due to heavy rains that caused deadly floods on August 2. (AFP)
5/10In Zhuozhou, northern China, residents were evacuated by rescuers due to heavy rains that caused deadly floods on August 2. (AFP)
Residents were evacuated on rubber boats through floodwaters in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, south of Beijing, on August 2. A woman carries her pet dogs to safety amidst the heavy flooding caused by the deadly rains. (AP)
6/10Residents were evacuated on rubber boats through floodwaters in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, south of Beijing, on August 2. A woman carries her pet dogs to safety amidst the heavy flooding caused by the deadly rains. (AP)
A broken bridge is visible at a flood-affected area in Beijing, China, following heavy rains on August 3, (AFP)
7/10A broken bridge is visible at a flood-affected area in Beijing, China, following heavy rains on August 3, (AFP)
An aerial view captures floating garbage in a river in a flooded area on the outskirts of Beijing, China, in the border area between Beijing and Hebei province on August 2. (AFP)
8/10An aerial view captures floating garbage in a river in a flooded area on the outskirts of Beijing, China, in the border area between Beijing and Hebei province on August 2. (AFP)
An aerial view captures floating garbage in a river in a flooded area on the outskirts of Beijing, China, in the border area between Beijing and Hebei province on August 2. (AFP)
9/10An aerial view captures floating garbage in a river in a flooded area on the outskirts of Beijing, China, in the border area between Beijing and Hebei province on August 2. (AFP)
Rescuers deployed rubber boats to evacuate trapped residents in Zhuozhou, a small city in northern China's Hebei province, which is located south of Beijing. The region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, with a truck seen submerged in floodwaters. (AP)
10/10Rescuers deployed rubber boats to evacuate trapped residents in Zhuozhou, a small city in northern China's Hebei province, which is located south of Beijing. The region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, with a truck seen submerged in floodwaters. (AP)
