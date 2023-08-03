Beijing floods: Typhoon Doksuri turns streets into canals; filthy floodwater submerges city| In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Beijing, the capital city of China experiences hea... moreBeijing, the capital city of China experiences heaviest-ever rainfall in140 years, leaving swathes of northern China submerged in filthy floodwater. Torrential rains caused severe flooding in Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei.

1/10Man stands on broken bridge in flood-affected area after heavy rains in Beijing on August 3 that submerged northern China in filthy floodwater. (AFP)

2/10In Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, heavy rains lead to severe flooding, resulting in a massive cleanup operation. (AFP)

3/10In Fangshan district on the outskirts of Beijing, residents were trapped in flooded apartments due to heavy rainfall caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. Rescue teams used boats to evacuate stranded residents. (AP)

4/10Rescuers evacuate residents in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, northern China, on August 2, after heavy rains caused devastating floods. (AFP)

5/10In Zhuozhou, northern China, residents were evacuated by rescuers due to heavy rains that caused deadly floods on August 2. (AFP)

6/10Residents were evacuated on rubber boats through floodwaters in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, south of Beijing, on August 2. A woman carries her pet dogs to safety amidst the heavy flooding caused by the deadly rains. (AP)

7/10A broken bridge is visible at a flood-affected area in Beijing, China, following heavy rains on August 3, (AFP)

8/10An aerial view captures floating garbage in a river in a flooded area on the outskirts of Beijing, China, in the border area between Beijing and Hebei province on August 2. (AFP)

