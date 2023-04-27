Hello User
News / 'Being a woman…': Protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik on PT Usha's 'indiscipline' remark
BREAKING NEWS

‘Being a woman…’: Protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik on PT Usha’s ‘indiscipline’ remark

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Sexual harassment case: Wrestler Sakshi Malik exercises near Jantar Mantar during a protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Livemint

  • Reacting to PT Usha's ‘indiscipline’ remark, protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik said being a woman herself, the IOA President wasn't listening to other women

Delhi: "Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) isn't listening to other women athletes. Where's indiscipline here, we are sitting here peacefully...She herself cried in front of the media regarding her academy": Protesting wrestlers hit back at PT Usha

