Anand Sharma on Sunday quit as chairman of the steering committee of Himachal Congress, saying that he has been 'ignored' in party consultations for the assembly polls in the state
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday quit the steering committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, saying that he has been "ignored" in party consultations ahead of assembly polls in the state. The major jolt to Congress has come just ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Anand Sharma was the chairman of the party's steering committee for the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday quit the steering committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, saying that he has been "ignored" in party consultations ahead of assembly polls in the state. The major jolt to Congress has come just ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Anand Sharma was the chairman of the party's steering committee for the state.
Anand Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has reportedly said that his self-respect is "non-negotiable" and he has resigned from the post, sources were quoted as saying by the news agency, PTI.
Anand Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has reportedly said that his self-respect is "non-negotiable" and he has resigned from the post, sources were quoted as saying by the news agency, PTI.
The senior Congress leader's resignation comes soon after another leader of the G23 grouping, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago. Both Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad are prominent members of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the party leadership.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The senior Congress leader's resignation comes soon after another leader of the G23 grouping, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago. Both Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad are prominent members of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the party leadership.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the letter to Sonia Gandhi, Anand Sharma has reportedly said that he has been ignored in the consultation process for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. He has also said that he will continue to campaign for Congress, despite being "ignored" by the party.
In the letter to Sonia Gandhi, Anand Sharma has reportedly said that he has been ignored in the consultation process for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. He has also said that he will continue to campaign for Congress, despite being "ignored" by the party.
Anand Sharma, the former union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, was appointed as chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.
Anand Sharma, the former union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, was appointed as chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.
The grouping comprising prominent veterans including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The grouping comprising prominent veterans including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sharma, who is considered among the tallest leaders of Himachal Pradesh, has reportedly told the Congress president in his letter that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited for any of the meetings of the party.
Sharma, who is considered among the tallest leaders of Himachal Pradesh, has reportedly told the Congress president in his letter that his self-respect has been hurt as he has not been consulted or invited for any of the meetings of the party.
Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh in assembly polls slated later this year.
Sharma, who first contested assembly elections in 1982 and was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, has been a Rajya Sabha member ever since and has occupied several key positions in the party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sharma, who first contested assembly elections in 1982 and was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, has been a Rajya Sabha member ever since and has occupied several key positions in the party.