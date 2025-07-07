Cierra Ortega leaves Love Island USA after backlash; Belle-A Walker breaks silence

Belle-A Walker, a contestant on Love Island USA, spoke out following Cierra Ortega's departure from the island due to backlash over racist posts. In a tearful Instagram Stories on July 6, Asian-American Walker expressed her dismay and said she could "no longer back" Ortega after learning of her offensive comments.

"As an Asian American woman, I’m very grateful to the Love Island USA producers for their stance," Walker added, calling the issue "truly heartbreaking".

She indicated she held off on speaking until Ortega departed the villa and she had a moment to think and express her regrets. After additional screenshots appeared, Walker decided to unfollow her and publicly separate herself.

Supporters respond to Ortega's departure Ortega exited the show on Sunday, July 6, with host Iain Stirling mentioning it was because of a “personal situation”. Supporters promptly associated her departure with social media posts in which she purportedly employed anti-Asian slurs.

The dispute reflects Yulissa Escobar’s prior dismissal this season, following her usage of the N-word in former podcast episodes. Fans commended producers for ensuring contestants faced consequences and called for consistency.

Ortega’s family released a statement online, recognising the hurt caused while encouraging viewers to express kindness and refrain from online hatred.

Walker utilises her platform to promote awareness By sharing her own experiences as a first-generation American, Walker used the occasion as an opportunity to highlight anti-Asian hostility. "I do not endorse any form of bigotry or racism," she said. Walker also expressed her gratitude to her admirers and advised them all to behave compassionately. However, she also condemned hatred in all its forms.

Love Island USA Season 7 is still being broadcast every night (excluding Wednesdays) on Peacock at 9 pm ET. Ortega’s departure signifies yet another moment of evaluation for reality television and the responsibility it requires from its participants.

FAQs Can competitors go back to the villa after being sent out? Usually not. A competitor cannot return to the show after they have left.

Do contestants on Love Island USA have their backgrounds checked? Yes, however, after filming starts, some old social media posts can still start to appear.