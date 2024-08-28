Bengal Bandh today: Airlines issue alerts, train services disrupted to bus drivers in helmets. Know all details here

  • Bengal Bandh today: Major airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet, issued alerts about transport and traffic disruptions due to a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal, advising passengers to allow extra travel time to Kolkata airport.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated28 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Kolkata news: Protester breaks barricades during March towards State Secretariat, Nabanna called by Paschimbanga Chhatrasamaz (Students Society of West Bengal) seeking resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at MG Road in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
Bengal Bandh today: Major airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet issued alerts to its passengers about transport and traffic disruptions due to the 12-hour bandh in West Bengal, advising extra travel time to Kolkata airport. The Bengal Bandh has been called after the police used lathi charge and tear gas on protestors during Nabanna Abhiyan.

Bengal Bandh Live Updates

In its advisory, the airlines warned about local transport issue, possible of road blockage, road diversions, traffic congestion, slow vehicle movement on their way to the airport. They also advised passengers to allow extra travel time when planning their journey to the airport.

Also Read | Bengal bandh on August 28: What’s open and what’s closed today?

IndiGo in its advisory wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Customers who have their travel planned from #Kolkata, may experience road blockages and diversions en route the airport. Please plan your journey with extra travel time to ensure a smooth trip. Do keep a tab on your flight status too https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj”

A similar advisory was issued by Vistara which wrote, “#TravelUpdate: Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Kolkata Airport on August 28th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you”

 

Also Read | BJP demands lie-detector test for CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata doctor rape case

SpiceJet in its advisory wrote, “#TravelAdvisory: Local transport in West Bengal may be disrupted as a result of the #BanglaBandh declared for tomorrow, 28th Aug'24. Passengers are advised to monitor their local traffic conditions and keep a check on flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport.”

 

Also Read | ‘Curtains used to cordon off seminar hall in RG Kar hospital…’: Kolkata Police

Train services disrupted

According to ANI, train services between Bangaon and Sealdah experienced disruptions, but they are now being restored.

Bus drivers in helmets

Following instruction from the administration, the drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses were seen wearing helmets, in Cooch Behar. While speaking to news agency ANI, a bus driver said, "We are wearing helmets because of the bandh today...The department has given us the helmets..."

Another bus diver added, “I am a bit scared. It is for safety. It is a government order. The helmet is creating some sort of problem with driving.”

Security has been enhanced in Kolkata amid BJP's call for 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh'. Dendup Sherpa, Additional SP said, "Police personnel are deployed everywhere to maintain Law and Order in the state."

Earlier on August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata. Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the row over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Also Read | Kolkata news: What is Chhatra Samaj, the group leading ‘Nabanna Abhijaan’ rally?

Protestors gathered at the Howrah Bridge, climbing atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march. They were seen breaking and dragging away the barricades that were erected in the Santragachi area, en route to the Secretariat.

Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Day

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo dedicated the foundation day of the party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day, to the Kolkata rape-murder victim.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister posted, “Today, I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago [sic]."

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM IST
