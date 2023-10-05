Bengal flood LIVE update: 10,000 people rescued; Governor visits affected areas

The West Bengal government has rescued 10,000 people from flood-affected areas in the state. The northern part of West Bengal shares a border with Sikkim which witnessed a flash flood in the Teesta river on Wednesday. According to the latest updates, 5,800 people were evacuated in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts in the northern part of the state, while 5,018 others were rescued in Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia and Bankura districts in the south.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Bengal flood
The cloudburst in North Sikkim and subsequent flood has resulted in flood-like situations in the downstream districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar in Bengal.
The National Highway-10 connecting Gangtok to Siliguri has been completely washed away.
Besides, due to persistent low pressure over Bengal for the last few days resulting in heavy rainfall in south Bengal and Jharkhand, there has been a heavy discharge of water from various Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) barrages of Maithon and Panchet and reservoirs of Mukutmanipur. The districts of Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas have been severely affected.
Bengal flood: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Siliguri on Thursday morning to take stock of the flood situation in the northern districts. Governor is scheduled to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. He also spoke to the governors of neighbouring states, including Sikkim, over the flood situation there.
Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts are the worst-affected districts in north Bengal.
Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura districts are severely affected by floods in south Bengal.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrives in Bagdogra to visit the flash flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
