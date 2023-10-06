West Bengal is among the states hit by flash floods following the cloudburst over the South Lhonak Lake in the Northeastern state of Sikkim. The glacial lake outburst flood or GLOF caused Teesta river to overflow, thereby leading to a flood-like situation in the states through which it passes through.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed the overflowing Teesta river damaging vehicles and residential structures, as it gushes past Bengal's Kalimpong, the town located close to neighbouring Sikkim. Clips also showed houses and vehicles covered under sludge, after the swollen river wreaked havoc in the Teesta Bazaar region of Kalimpong.

Expressing concern over the flood-like situation in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that 10,000 people have been rescued and kept in 190 relief camps in nine districts in the southern and northern parts of the state.

Banerjee, who is recuperating from a leg injury, said she is personally monitoring the situation round the clock from home and announced that leaves of a number of state government officials were cancelled as a part of the measure to contain the flood situation in the state.

View Full Image A portion of a national highway swept by an overflowing river is seen at Kalimpong District in West Bengal, India October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ankit Sharma (REUTERS)

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visit the flood-affected districts in the northern part of the state on Thursday.

The northern part of West Bengal shares border with Sikkim which witnessed a flash flood in the Teesta river leaving at least 40 people dead, scores injured and around 110 others missing.

View Full Image A roof of a house buried in the mud is pictured in an area affected by flood along the bank of a river in Kalimpong District, West Bengal, India October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ankit Sharma (REUTERS)

Taking stock of the situation at a meeting, Banerjee asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika to immediately send a team of senior officials to flood-affected areas of West Bengal.

"We have already rescued 10,000 people from low-lying areas in the districts. Already SDRF and NDRF teams have been alerted. I will monitor the situation 24/7 from home with a leg injury which may require another week to recover," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

