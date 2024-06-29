Molestation case: Bengal Guv Bose files defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over ‘Raj Bhavan incidents’ remark

  • West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark against Raj Bhavan following a ‘molestation’ allegation

Livemint
Updated10:20 AM IST
Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over 'Raj Bhavan incidents' remarks
Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over ’Raj Bhavan incidents’ remarks(Hindustan Times)

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday, June 28, filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks came a few weeks after a contractual employee accused Governor Ananda Bose of “molestation” following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe. Ananda Bose has also filed a similar defamation cases against some Trinamool Congress (TMC) employees for making similar remarks.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments," the source told PTI.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Mamata Banerjee claimed that “women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there.”

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsMolestation case: Bengal Guv Bose files defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over ‘Raj Bhavan incidents’ remark

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue