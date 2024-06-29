Hello User
Business News/ News / Molestation case: Bengal Guv Bose files defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over ‘Raj Bhavan incidents’ remark
BREAKING NEWS

Molestation case: Bengal Guv Bose files defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over ‘Raj Bhavan incidents’ remark

Livemint

  • West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark against Raj Bhavan following a ‘molestation’ allegation

Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee over 'Raj Bhavan incidents' remarks

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday, June 28, filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee day after she said that women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks came a few weeks after a contractual employee accused Governor Ananda Bose of “molestation" following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe. Ananda Bose has also filed a similar defamation cases against some Trinamool Congress (TMC) employees for making similar remarks.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments," the source told PTI.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Mamata Banerjee claimed that “women have informed her they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there."

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

