Bengal is ‘plagued’ with problems, says PM Modi; labels Murshidabad violence as ‘cruelty’ of Mamata Banerjee govt

At a spirited rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon every citizen of India to unite in the pursuit of a ‘Viksit Bharat’—a developed and prosperous India. Addressing a large gathering, he underscored the pressing challenges faced by Bengal and emphasised the urgent need for collective action to safeguard the state’s future.

“Various problems plague Bengal currently; we have to work together to secure the state’s future,” PM Modi asserted, speaking candidly about the difficulties confronting the state. He did not hold back in his criticism of the current administration, highlighting rampant corruption and deplorable attacks on women, which he described as attacks on “mothers and sisters.” These, he argued, reveal the urgent necessity for change in Bengal’s governance.

Turning to the recent communal unrest in Malda and Murshidabad districts, the Prime Minister Modi condemned the violence as a stark example of the “cruelty” inflicted by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He attributed the breakdown of law and order in the region directly to the failure of the TMC dispensation to maintain peace and security.

PM Modi further claimed that the people of Bengal have lost faith in the TMC government, expressing a strong desire to end what he described as a “cruel government.” He accused the ruling party of engaging in appeasement politics, which has allowed hooligans to roam freely, particularly in Murshidabad. “The selfish politics of the ruling party in Bengal is stripping poor people of their rightful entitlements,” he said, highlighting the administration’s neglect of the vulnerable.

Invoking the historical trauma of partition and the Bangladesh Liberation War (1947–1971), the Prime Minister reminded the audience of the atrocities committed by the Pakistan army in erstwhile East Pakistan. Drawing a parallel between the western border and Bengal, he declared, “From this land of Bengal, I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over.”

PM Modi did not mince words in his condemnation of Pakistan, stating, “Pakistan, which fosters terrorism, has nothing positive to offer to the world. Terrorism and mass murder are the biggest expertise of the Pakistan army; whenever there is war, they face defeat.” He proudly asserted that India has dismantled cross-border terror infrastructure, a feat Pakistan never anticipated.