How far can you go to get your work done while at a government office? For one you can be patient and wait it out, another option is to protest. But protest how? Well, take a cue from this West Bengal man who literally started barking (yeah you read it right) in front of the executive magistrate to have his name changed from “Kutta" to “Dutta" on his ration card. A video of the man barking and whimpering like a dog at the West Bengal government official has since gone viral.
The man has been identified as Srikanti Dutta. The viral video shows the government official leaving in his car, while Srikanti Dutta shows him his documents demanding a surname change from “Kutta" to “Dutta" on his ration card, while barking and whining.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Srikanti Dutta said he applied three times to have his second name changed to “Dutta" from “Kutta". He said he was mentally disturbed by how many times he had to come over to have his name changed.
“I applied for correction of name in ration card thrice. On third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this," Srikanti Dutta, man whose name was wrongly mentioned in his ration card, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Srikanti Dutta also said that the Joint BDO didn’t respond to his queries when he protested the misprint in his ration card. “Yesterday I went to apply for correction again and on seeing Joint BDO there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn't respond to my query and ran away," Srikanti Dutta said.
“How many times will common people like us leave work and go to apply for correction?" Srikanti Dutta asked. While it is not known if his surname on the ration card has been corrected, Twitter sure has had a great laugh with this unique protest by Srikanti Dutta.
