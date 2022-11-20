How far can you go to get your work done while at a government office? For one you can be patient and wait it out, another option is to protest. But protest how? Well, take a cue from this West Bengal man who literally started barking (yeah you read it right) in front of the executive magistrate to have his name changed from “Kutta" to “Dutta" on his ration card. A video of the man barking and whimpering like a dog at the West Bengal government official has since gone viral.

