Bengal news: Temporary gate at Mamata Banerjee’s event collapses in Kolkata, 2 critical

Two persons were injured on Wednesday after a hoarding fell, acting as a temporary gate for the cultural event, fell on them in front of an auditorium in the Kolkata, moments before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived there for an award ceremony, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near the entrance of the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore area. The injured have been taken to the nearby SSKM Hospital.

"Their condition is stated to be critical. We are trying to ascertain whether this was an accident or a security lapse," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

A few other hoardings near the auditorium were removed following the incident.

Banerjee was at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium to take part in an award function, organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs, to mark the 44th death anniversary of cine legend Uttam Kumar.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A temporary gate collapsed at a cultural event, at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also attending the event. The injured have been taken to hospital.



This collapse comes after an illegal hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area in May this year, resulting in the death of 17 people and injuring over 70 others. The hoarding collapsed onto a petrol pump amid gusty winds and a dust storm that day.

As per the probe carried out so far, the hoarding came up on land in possession of Government Railway Police and the permission to erect it near a petrol pump was given to Ego Media Private Limited for 10 years with the approval of then Police Commissioner of Government Railway Police Quaiser Khalid.

Maharashtra government suspended the IPS officer for allowing the illegal hoarding that collapsed without the go-ahead from the Director General of Police (DGP) office.

A report submitted by Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technological Institute (VJTI) contended that the hoarding's foundation was inadequate and weak.