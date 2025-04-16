Bengal police forms SIT to probe Murshidabad Waqf violence; Mamata alleges riots ‘pre-planned’, blames BJP and BSF

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The BSF is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government can't evade responsibility. I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the border areas by paying money to local youths to pelt stones during the violence," the CM said.