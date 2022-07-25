Bengal SSC recruitment scam: The ED has submitted the AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical report on Partha Chatterjee before a court which stated that the Bengal minister, arrested in the SSC recruitment scam case, is ‘fit and stable’
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented the AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical report before the Calcutta High Court (HC) which stated that Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, is "fit and stable". Partha Chatterjee's medical report also said that the Bengal minister doesn't need hospitalisation.
Presenting the medical reports to the high court, the ED said that Partha Chatterjee was “taking advantage" of his position to stay in a state-run hospital. "He is fit and can be taken into custody," the ED said.
“There is nothing wrong with medical reports. He was taking advantage of his position to stay in a state-run hospital," the ED said in court.
The AIIMS Bhubaneswar medical report also stated that though Partha Chatterjee suffers from chronic diseases, he “does not need immediate hospitalisation".
“We have conducted a thorough screening (of Partha Chatterjee). He has some chronic diseases, but does not need immediate hospitalisation," AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas told reporters.
The Calcutta High Court had on July 24 directed the ED to take Partha Chatterjee to the health facility in the neighbouring state by air ambulance after he complained of health issues.
Partha Chatterjee was arrested on July 23 following raids at his close aide's residential premises by the probe agency which seized ₹20 crore in cash in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.
Although Partha Chatterjee is West Bengal Commerce and Industry but when the SSC recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools, he was the education minister of the state.
MAMATA BANERJEE REACTS
Days after Partha Chatterjee was arrested in the Bengal SSC recruitment, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, reacted to the development, saying he should be punished if found guilty. Although she didn't directly refer to Partha Chatterjee and the scam.
“If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished, but I condemn malicious campaign against me," CM Mamata Banerjee said, adding, “I don't support corruption or any wrongdoing."
“If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished, but I condemn malicious campaign against me," CM Mamata Banerjee said, adding, “I don't support corruption or any wrongdoing."