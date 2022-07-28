Minutes after sacking Partha Chatterjee as a minister from the cabinet over the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), takes strict action. “I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action," Mamata Banerjee said, adding, “There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details."

