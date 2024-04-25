Bengal SSC scam: ‘No vote from teachers, govt workers', Mamata Banerjee hits out at opposition
Bengal SSC scam: West Bengal CM slams Calcutta HC's decision declaring 2016 SSC recruitment null and void, alleges BJP influence on court and other agencies.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the decision of the Calcutta High Court, which declared the entire panel of the 2016 School Service Commission teachers' recruitment null and void, leading to the cancellation of all appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff. Slamming the opposition, the CM said, “Not one vote for the BJP or CPM or Congress, not from teachers, not from any government worker," as quoted by NDTV.