West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the decision of the Calcutta High Court, which declared the entire panel of the 2016 School Service Commission teachers' recruitment null and void, leading to the cancellation of all appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff. Slamming the opposition, the CM said, “Not one vote for the BJP or CPM or Congress, not from teachers, not from any government worker," as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further hit out at the BJP, Banerjee said that the BJP has bought the court, CBI, NIA, BSF, and CAPF. The Bengal government who moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC's decision said, "I still hope for justice from the Supreme Court".

Also Read: 'Verdict illegal': Bengal CM to challenge Calcutta HC's order declaring 2016 SSC recruitment ‘null and void’ The Bengal CM added, "They (the BJP) have bought the High Court. They have bought the CBI. They have bought the NIA. They have bought the BSF. They have bought the CAPF. They have turned the colour of Doordarshan saffron -- they will only talk about the BJP and Modi ka baat. Don't watch it. Boycott it," CM said as quoted by the daily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Abhishek and I are unsafe': Mamata Banerjee as Suvendu Adhikari warns TMC about 'big explosion' Earlier while referring to the Calcutta High Court's order, Banerjee alleged that the high court has become the 'tirthakendra’ (pilgrimage site) of the BJP. During a public meeting in Ausgram, Birbhum district, Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government is unable to provide jobs to the state's youth due to court orders.

She said, "The BJP has no work except moving the high court against the state government… Bail is being granted to criminals and people accused of murder. I will not talk about judges but I have the right to talk about judgments. If there are faults, there should be scrutiny. But how were 26,000 jobs cancelled?"

What did Calcutta HC's order say? On April 22, The Calcutta High Court instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out additional investigations into the irregularities related to the 2016 selection process for school positions in West Bengal. The court nullified the appointments of all teaching and non-teaching staff hired in 2016, PTI reported. It further ordered those appointed "illegally" to return their salaries within six weeks. Additionally, the high court decided to terminate the employment of 36,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members due to irregularities. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in 2016 for 24,640 vacant posts. A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest update, The high court also directed the ED and the CBI to submit updated reports on their ongoing investigation into a purported primary school jobs scam in West Bengal, focusing on the recruitment of primary teachers who passed a Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!