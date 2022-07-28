Home / News / Bengal SSC scam: TMC huddles as chorus grows for Partha Chatterjee's removal
Bengal SSC scam: TMC huddles as chorus grows for Partha Chatterjee's removal
2 min read.04:49 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
West Bengal SSC recruitment scam: Trinamool Congress has convened a meeting as the chorus grew for Partha Chatterjee's removal over the SSC scam case
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday called a meeting after the chorus grew for the expulsion of arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment scam came to light. The meeting, which is to be held at the party's headquarters in Kolkata at 5 pm, has been convened by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The TMC meeting was called just hours after TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded that arrested leader Partha Chatterjee be sacked from the cabinet. Kunal Ghosh also demanded that Partha Chatterjee be expelled from the party after nearly ₹50 crore in cash was recovered from properties linked to him.
"Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial (TMC)," Ghosh tweeted at 9.52 am.
Following this, Kunal Ghosh told reporters that he has full faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee that they will take an appropriate decision.
"He (Partha Chatterjee) is saying why he would quit as minister. Why is he not saying in the public domain that he is innocent and has no relation with Arpita Mukherjee? What is stopping him from doing that? I have full faith in Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, and I think they will take the appropriate decision," Ghosh said.
Later, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya also demanded that Partha Chatterjee be expelled from the party.
"As a party worker, I feel that we don't deserve this public humiliation because of one person. The leadership should take note of it and expel him from the party," he said.
Kunal Ghosh later tweeted and said that the earlier tweet was his personal opinion and he was deleting it.
"In my earlier tweet, I had expressed my opinion. Now, the party has taken up the issue. Avishek Banerjee has convened party meeting today 5pm at TMC bhawan. I have been told to attend that meeting also. So, as @AITCofficial has taken up the matter, I am deleting the personal one (sic)," Kunal Ghosh said.
The demand for Partha Chatterjee's removal came after nearly ₹50 crore in cash and gold were recovered from apartments linked to the minister's close associate Arpita Mukherjee.
The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also said that documents of properties and foreign exchange were also recovered.
