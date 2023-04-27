The internet has been suspended in Kaliyaganj Community Development Block covering PS Kaliyaganj under Raiganj Police district in Uttar Dinajpur till 30 April. The internet has been suspended in Kaliaganj block after incidents of violence and arson were reported in the area over a girl's death, whose body was found in a canal last week.
Internet will remain suspended in the Kaliaganj block till 8:00 am on 30 April.
