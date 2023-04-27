Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / Bengal teen’s death: Internet suspended in Kaliaganj block till 30 April after violence, arson

Bengal teen’s death: Internet suspended in Kaliaganj block till 30 April after violence, arson

1 min read . 04:07 PM IST Livemint
Uttar Dinajpur, Apr 25 (ANI): Smoke and flames billow out from the police station after it was set on fire by people protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, at Kaliaganj, in Uttar Dinajpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

  • Bengal teen’s death: Internet has been suspended in Kaliaganj Community Development Block till 30 April after incidents of violence, arson

The internet has been suspended in Kaliyaganj Community Development Block covering PS Kaliyaganj under Raiganj Police district in Uttar Dinajpur till 30 April. The internet has been suspended in Kaliaganj block after incidents of violence and arson were reported in the area over a girl's death, whose body was found in a canal last week.

The internet has been suspended in Kaliyaganj Community Development Block covering PS Kaliyaganj under Raiganj Police district in Uttar Dinajpur till 30 April. The internet has been suspended in Kaliaganj block after incidents of violence and arson were reported in the area over a girl's death, whose body was found in a canal last week.

Internet will remain suspended in the Kaliaganj block till 8:00 am on 30 April.

Internet will remain suspended in the Kaliaganj block till 8:00 am on 30 April.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.