As bizarre as it may sound but students in West Bengal's Durgapur have found a new way to get high. They are getting addicted to condoms, but not to use them as contraceptives. The Durgapur kids soak the flavoured condoms in hot water and drink the liquid. This gets them high for 10 to 12 hours. We aren't kidding.

The incident of students getting high using flavoured condoms came to light when a shopkeeper figured that flavoured condoms were getting high in demand in areas such as Durgapur City Center, Bidhannagar, Benachiti, and Muchipara, C Zone, A Zone.

Out of curiosity, the shopkeeper asked one of his customers why the flavoured condoms were increasingly in demand. The youth said he was buying flavoured condoms to get high.

Shopkeepers of a medical shop in Durgapur told News 18, "Earlier three to four packets of condoms were sold per shop per day. And now a pack of condoms is disappearing from a store."

Explaining the chemistry behind it, a chemistry teacher said, "The long-term soaking of condoms in hot water causes intoxication due to the breakdown of large organic molecules into alcoholic compounds."

Dheeman Mandal of Durgapur Divisional Hospital told News18, "Condoms contain aromatic compounds. It breaks down to form alcohol. It is addictive."

Condoms are the latest to join a number of products that have been tried to get intoxicated such as cough syrup, aftershave, sniffing glue, paint, and nail polish.