Bengal youth using flavoured condoms to get 'high' for 10-12 hours

As bizarre as it may sound but students in West Bengal's Durgapur have found a new way to get high. They are getting addicted to condoms, but not to use them as contraceptives. The Durgapur kids soak the flavoured condoms in hot water and drink the liquid. This gets them high for 10 to 12 hours. We aren't kidding.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}