Indian Air Force officer ’beaten, abused’ in Bengaluru: ‘You DRDO people…’

An Indian Air Force Wing Commander was reportedly assaulted by a group of men in Bengaluru while en route to the airport with his wife, who is also an Air Force officer. The officer sustained injuries to his head and face during the attack.

Advertisement

With blood visible on his face and neck, the officer recorded a video recounting the incident. Wing Commander Bose was being driven to the airport by his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, from the DRDO colony in Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar.

The officer said, "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

"I stood there, shouting, 'This is how you defend people whom we defend you, treating someone like this from the army, air force and navy'. Surprisingly, more people came and started abusing us. The man picked a stone and tried to hit my car, and it hit my head... this is my condition," the officer said.

Advertisement

Read More

"Thankfully, my wife was there to take me out and we went to the police station to file a complaint, but there is no response from there," he added. "This is what Karnataka has become, seeing the truth, the reality...I couldn't believe it. God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don't help us, I will retaliate," the officer said while he recorded the video in a car. Advertisement