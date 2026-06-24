₹18,635 crore expansion. Lower passenger fees. Bengaluru airport tries a different playbook

Bengaluru airport, the country’s third-busiest, has proposed an 18% reduction in user development fees (UDF) from September 2026 as part of a broader effort to boost passenger traffic and strengthen its position as a major aviation hub.
The airport operator argues that lower passenger charges in the near term would help cushion the impact of future tariff revisions linked to the recovery of its planned ₹18,635-crore investment programme.
The airport handled 48.16 million passengers in FY26.
Tariff reset
In a letter to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the airport’s operating entity, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said tariffs, including UDF, may be revised in later years if required to recover capital expenditure.
“The annual tariff proposal proposed for base ARR (aeronautical revenue requirement) should be structured in a manner that the eventual UDF and landing rates (for airlines) charged are smoothened through the 5-year period, while avoiding sharp increases in tariffs," BIAL chief financial officer Bhaskar Anand Rao wrote to AERA chairman SKG Rahate on 19 June. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.