₹18,635 crore expansion. Lower passenger fees. Bengaluru airport tries a different playbook

Bengaluru airport, the country’s third-busiest, has proposed an 18% reduction in user development fees (UDF) from September 2026 as part of a broader effort to boost passenger traffic and strengthen its position as a major aviation hub.
Bengaluru airport, the country’s third-busiest, has proposed an 18% reduction in user development fees (UDF) from September 2026 as part of a broader effort to boost passenger traffic and strengthen its position as a major aviation hub.
The airport operator argues that lower passenger charges in the near term would help cushion the impact of future tariff revisions linked to the recovery of its planned ₹18,635-crore investment programme.
The airport operator argues that lower passenger charges in the near term would help cushion the impact of future tariff revisions linked to the recovery of its planned ₹18,635-crore investment programme.
The airport handled 48.16 million passengers in FY26.
Tariff reset
In a letter to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the airport’s operating entity, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said tariffs, including UDF, may be revised in later years if required to recover capital expenditure.
“The annual tariff proposal proposed for base ARR (aeronautical revenue requirement) should be structured in a manner that the eventual UDF and landing rates (for airlines) charged are smoothened through the 5-year period, while avoiding sharp increases in tariffs," BIAL chief financial officer Bhaskar Anand Rao wrote to AERA chairman SKG Rahate on 19 June. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.
The five-year period spans FY27 to FY31.
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) is managed by BIAL, in which Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and Airports Authority of India each hold 13%. The remaining 74% is owned by the Indian arm of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. Fairfax’s stake is held through FIH Mauritius Investment Ltd, which owns 30.36%, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments & Holdings Ltd, which owns 43.64%.
Under the proposal submitted to the regulator, UDF for departing domestic passengers would fall to ₹450 from ₹550, while charges for international departures would decline to ₹1,215 from ₹1,500 between September 2026 and March 2029. From April 2029, the airport operator has proposed a further reduction to ₹245 for domestic passengers and ₹662 for international passengers. No UDF is charged on arriving passengers.
BIAL has also proposed a 25% reduction in landing charges for airlines.
Rao said the operator is looking “to strike a balance" between "rationalization of passenger charges from the existing levels and align the cash flows to achieve the aeronautical revenue requirement".
For context, aeronautical revenue is the amount an airport regulator allows an airport to collect from airlines and passengers to cover costs and earn a permitted return on investment.
BIAL did not respond to Mint’s queries.
Capex balancing
In its letter, BIAL said charges may need to be revised during the control period as new infrastructure is commissioned and capital expenditure begins to be recovered. It expects "three resets in tariffs in FY2028, FY2030 and FY2031".
"Accordingly, BIAL proposed to reduce the UDF through FY2030 and FY2031 so that the eventual UDF is kept in the range of ₹650 / Depax," Rao said. Depax refers to departing passengers.
Simply put, the airport is seeking to keep UDF within a defined range even if future tariff revisions become necessary.
For passengers, UDF forms part of the airfare and is collected by airlines on behalf of airport operators.
“It appears that the airport has proposed lower UDF in the initial years to cushion the impact of future tariff increases linked to the commissioning of new infrastructure,” said Ankita Shah, vice-president at brokerage firm Elara Capital.
If approved, Bengaluru would rank among the lowest-charging private airports for departing domestic passengers, although GMR-run Delhi and Adani-run Mumbai would continue to levy lower UDF of ₹129 and ₹175, respectively.
Lower fee path
The latest filing revives a lower-fee trajectory, albeit under a different tariff structure.
Under an earlier tariff framework, domestic and international departure fees were scheduled to fall to ₹385 and ₹1,050, respectively, for the January-March 2026 period. However, AERA allowed BIAL in November 2025 to continue charging the higher rates of ₹550 and ₹1,500 until March 2026, citing capital expenditure recovery requirements.
"It is good to see an airport operator seek reduced UDF despite capex," said Satyan Nayar, secretary general of the Association of Private Airport Operators. "Mature airports should look beyond increasing passenger charges to recover capex," he added.
The lower-fee proposal comes even as BIAL seeks regulatory approval for a ₹18,635-crore capital expenditure programme for FY27-FY31, known as the fourth control period.
The investment plan has already attracted scrutiny from AERA’s consultant, Mecon Ltd, which has recommended a capital expenditure programme of ₹13,598 crore—about 27% lower than the airport’s proposal. Mint has reviewed the consultant’s report.
Approved investments form part of an airport’s regulatory asset base, which AERA uses to calculate aeronautical tariffs, including UDF and airline charges.
“Instead of 5 years, if the period of review or recovery of capex is spread out longer then the pressure on passengers goes down. The UDF is reduced,” said G.S. Bawa, secretary general of the Air Travellers Association.
Hub ambition
As part of its tariff proposal, BIAL is seeking a variable framework aimed at encouraging airlines to use Bengaluru as a hub for domestic and international operations.
Under the proposal, airlines would receive incentives for adding new domestic and international routes from the airport. This means airlines would get additional discounts on airport charges, including parking and landing fees, if they launch new routes from Bengaluru.
Rao noted that despite handling 7.2 million international passengers in FY26, Bengaluru continues to trail larger hubs such as Delhi.
"Lack of direct long-haul connectivity by Indian carriers has led to a significant proportion of international traffic being funnelled through other hub airports," he said.
The proposals are scheduled to be discussed by AERA and stakeholders on 29 June before the regulator issues its final tariff order for the fourth control period.