Bengaluru: Apartments with over 3 Covid cases to be declared containment zones

The Karnataka government on Thursday said that an entire apartment complex in capital Bengaluru will be declared 'containment zone' if more than three Covid-19 cases are detected.

Issuing an advisory to housing societies and apartment complexes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that all residents will be tested, and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

Here are the latest BBMP guidelines:

- Ensure all residents, house helps and visitors arc checked for temperature, mask at entry point and provision for hand sanitisation/hand wash shall be provided.

- Common areas such as door, railings, surfaces, etc. likely to be touched by multiple people, to be cleaned using Sodium Hypochlorite, bleaching power, or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.

- Common areas like walkways and parks used for walking or jogging can be used subject to the strict maintenance of Covid Appropriate Behaviours {mask, social distancing). These places should not get converted into socializing or meeting point.

- Common groups (WhatsApp, Telegram etc) of RWAs may be used to encourage Vaccination coverage and spreading awareness, using the official communication materials shared by BBMP. However, shall abstain from sharing random forwards related to Covid with out verifying the source of infection.

- Use of gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools shall be avoided. Operations and allowed numbers shall be strictly as per the prevailing Gol and GoK guidelines.

- Wearing of masks by kids at all times while in the open spaces and play areas shall be ensured by parents and the association members.

- Parents are advised to counsel their children on the situation of COVID-19 and the importance of preventive measures so that children understand the reason behind the limits imposed on their activities.

- Events/Gatherings at club house or community hall shall preferably be avoided, if unavoidable shall not exceed 50 members.

- The housing societies should follow segregated waste dispossal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins.

- Sanitization of the Lift Operating buttons by regular cleaning. Provisions shall be made for sanitising at the entry and exit points.

- Community shall cooperate with the public health authorities for regular testing, vaccination, survey, containment and other Covid related activities.

Reporting yet another spike, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 93,099.

There were 1,541 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,68,002, the health department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.

Of the ten deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of 594 new cases, Mysuru 524, Dakshina Kannada 519, Hassan 409 and Udupi 361.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,34,957 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,725 and Tumakuru 1,22,845.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,44,869, followed by Mysuru 1,78,018 and Tumakuru 1,20,231.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,81,69,653 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,95,047 were on Wednesday alone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.