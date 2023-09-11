The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru announced a 'bandh' scheduled to start from midnight of September 10 and continue until midnight of September 11.

The strike is expected to disrupt transportation services. As a result of this bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday, according to official sources cited by the news agency PTI. With a total of 32 private transport associations, it is anticipated that most private transport services will not be operational on September 11.

S Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation, stated, "About 7 to 10 lakh vehicles, including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriages, contract carriages, and corporate buses, will stay off the roads tomorrow," reported HT.

Government initiative to mitigate inconvenience

To mitigate the inconvenience caused by the bandh, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will increase the number of bus trips and expand their services within the city and to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed the government's willingness to engage in discussions with the federation. ANI reported Reddy as saying, “We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school-going children, office-goers, and those going to hospitals. BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses. They (private transport) are going on strike, and they have the right to do so." Additional arrangements include deploying extra buses near hospitals to ensure that patients face no difficulties.

Reasons for ‘Bandh’

The federation has declared a bandh with several demands, including a call for the prohibition of bike taxis. They are also urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses, to private buses as well. Since the implementation of the Shakti scheme, private players in the transport industry have complained about its adverse impact on their operations.

In protest, federation officials have organised a march from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Freedom Park in the city as part of the bandh.

Emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances and pharmaceutical transport, essential goods carriers, and daily essential transportation services will remain operational without interruption. Public transport services, including BMTC buses and metro trains, will operate without disruptions. Private-based transport services, such as airport taxis, Ola, Uber, other cab services, autorickshaws, and private buses, will not be available on September 11, reported HT.