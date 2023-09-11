Bengaluru bandh: Here's what will be open and what will be closed today from schools, private transport to BMTC buses2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru announces a bandh that will disrupt transport services.
The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru announced a 'bandh' scheduled to start from midnight of September 10 and continue until midnight of September 11.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message