LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt makes arrangements to tackle bandh; traffic police issues advisory

4 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Private vehicle owners called for Bengaluru Bandh in order to oppose the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five guarantees of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. The private transport operators have said that the scheme eats into their profit.