Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has called a bandh today i.e. on 11 September. The Bengaluru Bandh begins on Sunday Midnight and will continue till Monday midnight. According to media reports, some private schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday. The Private vehicle owners called for Bengaluru Bandh in order to oppose the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five guarantees of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit.
The Private vehicle owners called for Bengaluru Bandh in order to oppose the Shakti scheme, which is one of the five guarantees of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government. The Sakti Scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium buses plying within the state. Women wouldn't need smart cards for several more months to travel for free on government buses in Karnataka.
The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions. About 7 to10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, also stage carriages, contract carriages and corporate buses, will go off the roads today, S Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation said.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Federation office bearers have said that they have organised a protest march from Sangolli Rayanna circle to Freedom Park in the city as part of the bandh.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Vistara airline on Sunday adviced its customers travelling from Bengaluru tomorrow to allow more time for their journey to the airport as the private transport associations have called a bandh. "Due to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' on September 11, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara posted on social media platform X.
Bengaluru Bandh Updates: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run more bus trips and services in the city and also to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the public by the bandh. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had recently said that the government was open to talks with the federation and is also making preparations to ensure that the inconvenience to the public is minimised.
Bengaluru Bandh Updates: After private vehicle owners and drivers called for a strike in Bengaluru, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that they have the right to do so. He assured that Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been arranged to avoid any inconvenience to the public.
"We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school-going children, office-going people and for those who're going to hospitals. BMTC has arranged around 500 extra buses. Nothing will happen. They (private transport) are going for a strike, let them, they have the right to do so," Reddy said as quoted by ANI
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association’s call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Monday. As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Amid the private transport strike, The Bengaluru airport has issued advisory for passengers. The airport has asked its passengers to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly as due to the strike there might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses, and auto rickshaws.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: As private maxi cabs are one of the main modes of transport for several school children, some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students, official sources said as reported by PTI.
Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates: Lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses will stay off the road today. Bengaluru residents should note that airport cabs, cab aggregators and private cab service providers for corporate offices are also set to participate in the strike.
In Karnataka, private transportation has called for a one-day strike ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today, September 11, Monday against the state government's Shakti scheme which offers free travel facilities to women on non-premium government buses. However, the Karnataka Transport Department has made arrangements in order to tackle the Bandh called by the private bus, taxi, and auto unions, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Read more here
