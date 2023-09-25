Bengaluru Bandh protest tomorrow, September 26, is a response to the Karnataka government's decision to allocate Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recently instructed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days, following a recommendation by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), reported Times Now.

The Karnataka cabinet had stated a decision regarding water sharing with Tamil Nadu will be made on September 26 during the next meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Pro-Kannada organisations and farmer associations jointly called for a Bengaluru bandh (shutdown) on September 26 to protest against the Karnataka government's decision. They are also planning to conduct a Karnataka bandh on the same day and a decision regarding the same will be taken in a meeting which is scheduled for today, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bandh was called by Kurubur Shanthakumar who is the president of Karnataka Water Conservation Committee. He announced the Bengaluru bandh over the Cauvery issue on September 26 (Tuesday). While pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, independently called for bandh on September 25. After a meeting, they decided to make a final announcement on September 25, but Shanthakumar maintained his call for the bandh on September 26.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! Shanthakumar appealed to schools, colleges, IT companies and the film chamber to declare a holiday in support of the bandh. He also demanded that the state government convene a special assembly session to address the Cauvery water dispute. A protest march is scheduled from Town Hall to Mysuru Bank Circle at 11 am on September 26. He said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also expressed support for the bandh.

Taxi Services Tanveer Pasha, President of the Ola Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association, announced their support for the bandh, confirming that drivers would stay off the roads on Tuesday in solidarity with the protest. He said, “There will be no compromise when it comes to land, language and water. Without any second thoughts, we support the bandh." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘Economically dominant countries weaponize production capabilities’: Jaishankar Metro Airport taxi services are likely to be impacted, but Namma Metro services will continue to operate as usual by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Hospitals Essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and government offices will remain open.

Government-operated Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also expressed support for the bandh and will suspend their services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Theatres The Kannada film industry has shown solidarity with the bandh and movie theatres in the city are expected to remain closed.

Restaurants While restaurants expressed their moral support for the bandh, they are considered essential services and will remain open on Tuesday, reported Times Now.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!