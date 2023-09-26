As several organisations have called for a ‘Bengaluru bandh’ today to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, airlines has issued travel advisory for its passengers as transport is also likely to be hit in the Karnataka capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vistara airlines came up with a travel update asking its travellers to plan their rides to and from the airport with caution since private transport might be disrupted.

Bengaluru Bandh news LIVE Updates "Due to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' on September 26, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," the airline said in a post on 'X'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo has recommend passengers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before domestic and 3.5 hours before international departures as travel time to Bengaluru airport may take longer than normal due to Bandh called today in the city.

SpiceJet in its advisory wrote, “Due to the Bangalore Bandh declared on 26th September'23, local transport facilities may be affected. Passengers are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey and report at least 180 minutes prior to the departure time to avoid any last-minute hassle" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Various transportation services are likely to be hit in the Karnataka capital. KSRTC and BMTC services are likely to be affected on September 26 as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Staff and Workers Federation and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation have extended their support to the ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ call.

“Over 195 taluks in the state are facing drought due to lack of rain. The water in all the reservoirs in the state is not sufficient for use. The rain forecast is also not promising. In this situation, it is not possible to allow 5,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu every day. Several political parties, pro-Kannada organisations and others across the state have already joined the struggle for justice," said a statement by the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation on Saturday. The KSRTC union has urged employees not to run any buses in the city from 6am to 6pm on September 26. Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has also extended its support to the bandh and announced that the services will not be available in the city on Tuesday.

Private schools union, and the hotel and restaurant associations have also said they would support the ‘Bandh’. The Bengaluru police are on high alert and taking all adequate security steps to avoid any untoward incident. Another state-wide agitation has also been planned on September 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days after the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar had given the call for Tuesday's Bengaluru bandh, the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was announced on Monday, under the banner Kannada Okkuta led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

(With inputs from agencies)

