Bengaluru beer scarcity may force pubs to cease BOGO weekend offers amid surging consumption, sweltering heat: Report
A shortage of beer is on the cards in Bengaluru in the near future as pubs and breweries in the city struggle to keep up with the surge in demand amid a water crisis in the city.
Bengaluru city is likely to witness a shortage of beer in the nearing future as pubs and breweries in the city struggle to keep up with the increasing demand amid a water crisis and sweltering weather conditions, The Indian Express reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message