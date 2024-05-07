Bengaluru city is likely to witness a shortage of beer in the nearing future as pubs and breweries in the city struggle to keep up with the increasing demand amid a water crisis and sweltering weather conditions, The Indian Express reported.

Beers sales have zoomed recently on a surge in demand resulting in the stocks declining to an all-time low. Several pubs and breweries in the city are making efforts to procure enough stock, and some are toying with the idea of discontinuing weekend offers such as buy 2 get 1 and buy 1 get 1 one (BOGO) pitchers.

Why is the city grappling with beer shortage?

The main factor resulting in the shortage of beer in Bengaluru is the rising demand for the beverage that is most preferred in the summer season.

“Typically during the summer season, we introduce fruit-flavored beer, with sales heavily reliant on fruits such as mangoes and pineapples," The Indian Express quoted a representative of a major brewery in Marathahalli as saying. "This year, sales of fruit beer dipped due to suboptimal mangoes, prompting people to opt for regular beer. The sales also continued to surge due to the heat and the ongoing IPL season and the people coming in during long weekends," he added.

As per the report, around 30,000 litres of beer has already been sold this year, compared to sales of around 9,000 litres last year. This year’s supply and consumption of beer has exceeded the expectations of manufacturers who attributed it to suboptimal fruit season and long weekends coupled with ongoing IPL T20 tournament-- factors that create an ideal situation for beer consumption.

“Sales have surged by 40% with nearly all customers choosing multiple beer orders over any other beverage. Managing the sales has become challenging due to delays in orders from breweries." The Indian Express quoted the operational head of Gilly’s Restobar as saying.

He added, “With this trend, we may soon temporarily suspend weekend offers, including buy 2 get 1 on all brand beers."

Prithvi, the operational head of another brewery on Residency Road, noted that it is challenging to maintain cool fermentation temperatures with the current soaring temperatures and heatwave situation in the city.

She noted that she never come across such an extreme weather condition, adding, that efforts are on to find a temporary solution to the issue.

