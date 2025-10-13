Bengaluru bus driver suffers seizure mid-route, loses control near Chinnaswamy Stadium, watch chilling video of crash

A tragic road accident near M Chinnaswamy Stadium shocked Bengaluru residents. The incident was reported on Saturday, October 11, after a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) electric bus driver collapsed mid-route after suffering a sudden seizure while driving. The chain collision involving multiple vehicles, including two-wheelers, was caught on camera.

Advertisement

The nerve wrecking incident was caught on camera and the video clip has gone viral. The CCTC footage of the incident shows bus driver accidently pressing the accelerator after sudden seizure. As can be seen in the video captured on the camera installed inside the bus, the vehicle goes out of control and rams into nine vehicles ahead of it.

A Reddit user in a post stated, “Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, a bus driver suffered a epileptic seizure and lost control of the bus, crashing into 9 vehicles. The entire incident was captured in the bus’s CCTV.”

Watch video here:

Advertisement

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The driver, who experienced the medical emergency, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and is out of danger,” The Hindu quoted a BMTC official as saying.

According to BMTC officials, the road accident was caused by the driver’s sudden health condition, but all affected vehicle owners are safe. BMTC official noted, “No harm was caused to anyone, and all are safe." As per PTI report, the driver was taken to the hospital and is out of danger.

Also Read | When is Dhanteras 2025? Puja muhurat timings in major Indian cities

BMTC bus runs over nine-year-old In another unrelated incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed on the same day after being run over by a BMTC bus near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta School in Rajajinagar. The victim, identified as Bhuvana, was crossing the road with her two sisters when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

According to senior police officer, she sustained severe head injuries in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.