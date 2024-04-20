Bengaluru double murder case: Man stabs ex-girlfriend, her mother bludgeons him to death
Bengaluru double murder case: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former boyfriend at Jayanagar area following which mother charged at daughter's ex-boyfriend with brick.
A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former boyfriend at the Jayanagar area in Bengaluru. The “ex-boyfriend" later “died on the spot after he was hit with a stone by the woman's mother at Jayanagar area here on Thursday," police said.
