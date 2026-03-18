Bengaluru family tries to ship father in gunnysack over high bus fares, lands in police station | Watch bizarre protest

In a shocking and unsettling incident, a family in Bengaluru reportedly attempted to send their elderly father to Mangaluru inside a gunny sack, leaving courier staff and bystanders stunned. The episode took place near Vinayaka Circle within the jurisdiction of the Vyalikaval Police Station.

According to witnesses, five members of the same family walked into a courier office carrying a large sack and insisted it be shipped. Staff were shocked to discover that a man was inside. The group was seen giving him water while arguing with employees about processing the “parcel”, creating confusion and panic at the location.

The situation quickly drew a crowd, with passers-by and nearby shopkeepers gathering to understand what was happening. Several people noticed that the family members were recording videos on their mobile phones during the commotion, reported India Today.

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When police later traced the group using CCTV footage, the motive behind the act emerged. At the station, a young woman from the family admitted the entire episode was staged as a protest against rising bus fares during the festive Ugadi–Ramzan season.

She explained that her father could not afford the expensive tickets or secure a seat to travel home, prompting the family to create a dramatic “reel” to highlight the issue. The stunt, however, sparked concern over safety and public disturbance.

The courier staff alerted the police, but by the time officers arrived, the family had already left the scene. Investigators later identified and brought them in for questioning. Authorities chose not to file charges immediately, instead counselling the family and obtaining an apology. Officials noted that legal action could still be taken if the courier agency decides to lodge a formal complaint, as per Times Now.

The group reportedly included the woman, her husband, her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law, and her father—the man placed inside the sack. Police emphasised that while the act may have been intended as a protest, it posed risks and caused unnecessary alarm.

Mangaluru cop suspended for misconduct after viral video A police inspector was officially suspended on Tuesday following the emergence of audio and video recordings that allegedly capture his inappropriate conduct toward a woman in Mangaluru.

According to an official statement from Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, two other women had previously lodged separate complaints against the same officer. However, law enforcement officials clarified that those specific allegations are connected to broader, independent legal conflicts.

The department further specified that the two previous complainants are not the individuals appearing in the recent viral footage or audio clips.

Although the woman depicted in the recordings has currently declined to pursue a formal legal case, authorities emphasised that the shared media clearly demonstrates unprofessional behaviour. Consequently, the decision was made to sideline the officer based on the visual and auditory evidence of misconduct.