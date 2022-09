India’s tech capital, Bengaluru, was flooded after heavy torrential rain pounded the city, leaving roads waterlogged and several areas inundated. Twitterati shared several videos of an inundated Bengaluru on social media due to the overflowing lakes and drains. The low-lying areas bore the brunt of the heavy rain in the city as water gushed into their houses.

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road among others was to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

There are reports of several areas on Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies being affected by rains and flooding. Listed are five shocking videos that we found on the Internet showing how the daily lives in Bengaluru have been affected due to the rains.

Rains coupled with poor planning & infrastructural woes has brought several parts of #Bengaluru to its knees once again. Most areas in the #IT corridor once again #flooded. Traffic piling up due to #waterlogging as well.



Rainbow drive layout Sarjapura (1) pic.twitter.com/mh83weBENc — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) September 5, 2022

BOATS AND TRACTORS TO THE RESCUE

The tractors are back out in #Bengaluru's residential layouts🚜

This is from the posh Sunny Brooks Layout at Sarjapur road.

Is it time for RWAs to consider investing in tractors as a mode of transport arnd the community during rains?#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/JCIqfOxYJc — Gautam (@gautyou) September 5, 2022

Inflatable boats pressed into service to rescue people in Varthur, Balagere-Panathur road near Sekhar Bellevue appartment. (4) pic.twitter.com/bM4IvJyjAL — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) September 5, 2022

One more apartment in East Bengaluru.

Residents are helplessly watching their basement getting flooded!#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/M0EezW3yWV — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) September 4, 2022

SCENES FROM BELLANDUR

Meanwhile in Bellandur, Bangalore. You don't get flat below 2 crores in this society. pic.twitter.com/cugDXGZoio — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) September 4, 2022

WIPRO CAMPUS FLOODED

Major IT companies based out Bengaluru affected because of water logging. This is Wipro campus on Sarjapur road. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/LJyuU0s5iD — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) September 5, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there."

The chief minister also said that he has instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest. "There is a plan on how to create a temporary drain and how to go about it (drain out water), it will be operationalised today," he said.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) unit that manages Cauvery water supply to city at T K Halli has been flooded and has caused damage to machinery there, Bommai said, he will be visiting there to inspect the spot.

(With PTI inputs)